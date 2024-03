Martin (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Martin and Kelly Oubre (shoulder) have been upgraded from questionable to available, while Cameron Payne (illness) has been downgraded to out. Martin missed the past three games due to an ankle injury but averaged 7.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 23.3 minutes over his prior seven appearances (two starts).