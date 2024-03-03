Martin (ankle) played four minutes and finished with one steal and no other statistics in Sunday's 120-116 win over the Mavericks.

In his return from a three-game absence due to a right ankle impingement, Martin was a part of head coach Nick Nurse's rotation, though he received the fewest minutes among the nine players that saw the floor. Martin played the final two minutes of the first quarter and the first two minutes of the second quarter, but he never re-entered the contest at any point in the second half.