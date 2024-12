Martin will come off the bench in Friday's game against the Magic, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

The club will opt to start Guerschon Yabusele and Andre Drummond ahead of Martin in the frontcourt Friday. The 23-year-old started in the club's last two outings, during which he averaged 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 25.5 minutes per game.