Martin registered 10 points (5-5 FG), eight rebounds and one assist over 26 minutes during Monday's 123-121 victory over the Cavaliers.

Martin finishing with a minus-two net rating despite Philadelphia earning a hard-fought victory isn't a ringing endorsement of his contributions, but the 23-year-old put up solid numbers Monday. He remains inconsistent, but Martin has the tools and versatility of a strong role player.