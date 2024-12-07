Martin produced 20 points (9-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 32 minutes off the bench during Friday's 102-94 victory over the Magic.

The fifth-year forward returned to the second unit after starting the prior two games, but Martin actually saw his biggest workload of the season Friday and responded with a new season scoring high. Over six games since moving into a more prominent role in the Sixers' frontcourt rotation, Martin is averaging 11.8 points, 3.5 boards, 1.7 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.7 steals in 26.3 minutes a contest while shooting 63.6 percent from the floor and 92.3 percent from the charity stripe. Joel Embiid (knee) is ramping up his activity level but still lacks a firm return date, so Martin's court time is likely safe in the short term.