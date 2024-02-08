Martin closed Wednesday's 127-104 loss to the Warriors with 15 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 29 minutes.

Philadelphia again struggled without Joel Embiid (knee), and the team's leading scorer in the contest was G League stalwart Ricky Council. Nonetheless, Martin made a positive impact as a reserve, finishing as the team's second-leading scorer and third-leading rebounder. Martin's playing time has been fluctuating wildly even with Embiid out of commission, but the last three times he's played at least 20 minutes he's averaging 13.7 points and 4.7 boards while shooting 58.6 percent from the field.