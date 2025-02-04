Martin (trade pending) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Dallas, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

Martin has missed the 76ers' last 21 outings due to a left foot stress reaction. While he was listed as questionable for Tuesday, the club appears to be sidelining him as it works out a potential trade. When healthy, the 24-year-old has received fairly significant playing time with the Sixers, averaging 6.4 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 61.6 percent from the field in 20.0 minutes per game over 24 regular-season appearances (seven starts).