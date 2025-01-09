Martin (foot) is out of his walking boot but has yet to take the court, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.
Martin hasn't played since Dec. 23 due to a stress reaction in his left foot. Until Martin is able to return to action, Jeff Dowtin and Justin Edwards should continue to receive increased playing time.
More News
-
76ers' KJ Martin: Out with stress reaction in foot•
-
76ers' KJ Martin: Leaves early with sore foot•
-
76ers' KJ Martin: Starting Monday vs. Charlotte•
-
76ers' KJ Martin: Pops for season-high 20 off bench•
-
76ers' KJ Martin: Not starting Friday•
-
76ers' KJ Martin: Nears double-digit points in first start•