Martin accumulated four points (2-6 FG), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 21 minutes during Thursday's 109-105 victory over Miami.

The 23-year-old has averaged 14.1 minutes per game since the All-Star break, putting up 3.8 points on 47.5 percent from the field. Due to an increase in minutes, along with a litany of frontcourt injuries, Martin has boosted his rebounding average from just 1.6 to 3.3 after the break. Martin is not expected to provide much fantasy value unless Tobias Harris (knee) is sidelined for an extended period of time along with Robert Covington (knee), whose status remains up in the air.