Martin (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Milwaukee, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Martin had been listed as probable heading into Sunday with a right ankle impingement, but after being reassessed by the training staff, he'll end up sitting out the matchup with the Bucks. The 23-year-old has averaged 19.0 minutes per game in two appearances since moving back to the bench following the All-Star break, but his absence Sunday will likely result in head coach Nick Nurse leaning more heavily on Mo Bamba and Nicolas Batum to handle backup center duties behind Paul Reed.