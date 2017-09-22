76ers' Kris Humphries: Will join 76ers on non-guaranteed deal
Humphries is planning to sign a non-guaranteed deal with the 76ers, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
Humphries will have a chance to make the final roster, provided he's up to par during training camp. He's bounced around the league as of late, landing in Atlanta last season -- his fifth team since 2012-13. Last year, he averaged 4.6 points and 3.7 boards across 12.3 minutes per game while shooting 35.2 percent from beyond the arc -- an area he's worked to improve over the past two seasons. Even if he makes the team, it's doubtful he'll garner a bigger workload than in 2016-17, making him avoidable in the vast majority of fantasy formats.
