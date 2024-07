Lowry has agreed to return to the 76ers on a one-year deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 38-year-old veteran and Philly native will again be helping back up Tyrese Maxey for the 76ers this upcoming season. He may be able to provide some low-end value as an assist specialist in 16-team leagues, but he's well past his days of relevancy in standard, 12-team settings.