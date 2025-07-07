Lowry has agreed to sign a one-year, $3.63 million contract with the 76ers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Lowry is set to return to Philadelphia to participate in his third season with the 76ers. The veteran floor general was limited to 35 games last year, having averaged a career-low 3.9 points, 2.7 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 18.8 minutes per contest. With Jared McCain (knee) still recovering from a torn meniscus, it's possible Lowry will open the new campaign as Tyrese Maxey's (finger) top backup at point guard.