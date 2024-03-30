Lowry recorded 23 points (7-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and six assists in 32 minutes during Friday's 117-114 loss to the Cavaliers.

Lowry was coming off two subpar outings, as he couldn't surpass the seven-point mark in the losses to the Kings and Clippers earlier this week. However, the veteran floor general turned things around here and dazzled Friday, but he couldn't prevent the Sixers' third straight loss. Lowry is expected to remain in the starting lineup for the foreseeable future, though his numbers during the current month do not offer much promise. He's averaging 9.2 points, 4.6 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 0.9 steals across 29.6 minutes per game in 14 starts since the beginning of March.