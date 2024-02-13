Lowry doesn't appear on the 76ers' injury report for Wednesday's game against the Heat.

Lowry reached a verbal agreement to join the 76ers over the weekend after he secured a buyout from the Hornets, but he had to wait until he formally cleared waivers Tuesday to finalize his one-year deal with Philadelphia. Given that he hasn't played since Jan. 21 -- when he was still a member with the Heat team that the 76ers will face Wednesday -- Lowry could require some more practice time with Philadelphia before head coach Nick Nurse incorporates him into the rotation. Lowry at least looks poised to dress for Wednesday's contest, but it's unclear whether he'll immediately supplant Cameron Payne as starting point guard Tyrese Maxey's top backup, or if Lowry will be available merely in an emergency.