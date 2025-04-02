Lowry supplied zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, two assists, one block and two steals over 16 minutes during Tuesday's 105-91 loss to New York.

Lowry came off the bench as he returned to action after missing 23 straight games due to a hip issue. While it is good to see the veteran back on the court, the decision to bring him back given there is nothing to play for is somewhat baffling. Lowry's days of being a meaningful contributor have come and gone, making his long-term future clouded, at best.