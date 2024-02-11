Lowry reached a buyout agreement with the Hornets on Saturday and will sign with the 76ers once he clears waivers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

A native Philadelphian, Lowry's name has been attached to the 76ers in trade rumors many times during his career, but now he'll finally get the chance to play for his hometown team in his age-37 season. His one-year deal is expected to be worth $2.8 million for the remainder of the campaign. With the 76ers, Lowry is likely to supplant the newly acquired Cameron Payne as the primary backup at point guard to Tyrese Maxey, and he could also play alongside Maxey at stretches. Even so, Lowry doesn't look as though he'll be in store for anything more than 15-to-25-minute role, likely taking him off the radar as a pickup in most 12-team leagues.