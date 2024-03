Lowry has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies for rest purposes.

Lowry will get a breather for the second leg of the back-to-back set after he logged 14 points, five assists, two rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes in Tuesday's 112-107 loss to the Nets. With Lowry, Tyrese Maxey (concussion) and De'Anthony Melton (back) all sitting out Wednesday, Cameron Payne, Jeff Dowtin and Ricky Council could all be in store for major upticks in playing time.