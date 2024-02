Lowry is off the injury report for Thursday's game against the Knicks.

Lowry is slated to make his Philadelphia debut Thursday, after he had a chance to get acclimated with his new team coming out of the All-Star break. He'll likely challenge Cameron Payne for the top backup role behind Tyrese Maxey, though Maxey's prior experience playing off the ball should open up plenty of scenarios in which Lowry and Maxey share the floor together.