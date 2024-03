Lowry will be rested for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.

Wednesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, and Lowry logged 36 minutes Tuesday night. With the veteran guard getting the night off for rest and Tyrese Maxey (concussion) still sidelined, Cameron Payne could see heavy minutes Wednesday night. Jeff Dowtin and Ricky Council are also candidates to be more involved, although Council never saw the floor Tuesday night while Dowtin played six minutes.