Lowry will start Friday's game against the Hornets, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.

With Kelly Oubre (shoulder) and KJ Martin (ankle) joining De'Anthony Melton (back), Robert Covington (knee) and Joel Embiid (knee) on the sidelines, Lowry and Mo Bamba will enter the starting lineup. They'll be flanked by Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris and Buddy Hield, sending Paul Reed to a bench role. Over his last three appearances (all off bench), Lowry has averaged 5.7 points, 4.0 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 23.0 minutes per game.