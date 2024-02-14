Lowry is continuing his return-to-play ramp-up and will play in Wednesday's game versus the Heat, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

Lowry will be available to make his 76ers debut after the All-Star Break. The veteran point guard made 37 appearances, including 35 starts, for the Heat before being traded to the Hornets for Terry Rozier. Lowry was then bought out by Charlotte and joined Philadelphia, where he is expected to compete for backup point guard minutes with Cameron Payne behind Tyrese Maxey.