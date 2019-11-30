76ers' Kyle O'Quinn: Available Saturday
O'Quinn (calf) is available for Saturday's matchup against the Pacers, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
O'Quinn has missed time due to a strained left calf recently, but he's feeling good enough to play Saturday. In his nine November appearances, he's averaged 3.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 10.0 minutes.
