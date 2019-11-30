Play

O'Quinn (calf) is available for Saturday's matchup against the Pacers, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

O'Quinn has missed time due to a strained left calf recently, but he's feeling good enough to play Saturday. In his nine November appearances, he's averaged 3.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 10.0 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories