76ers' Kyle O'Quinn: Dealing with calf strain
O'Quinn is questionable for Monday's game at Toronto with a left calf strain, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.
O'Quinn sustained the injury during the fourth quarter of Saturday's win over the Heat. The 29-year-old is seeing limited minutes off the bench for the 76ers, with 19 total minutes over the last five games.
