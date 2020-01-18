76ers' Kyle O'Quinn: Decent line in 16 minutes
O'Quinn compiled six points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 16 minutes during Friday's 100-89 win over the Bulls.
O'Quinn held down the fort as the primary backup center behind Al Horford, while Joel Embiid (finger) remains sidelined and Norvel Pelle was sent to the G League. This was O'Quinn's first action since Dec. 31, but unless Pelle is immediately recalled, O'Quinn will likely see double-digit minutes once again during Saturday's matchup versus the Knicks.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...