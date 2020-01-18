O'Quinn compiled six points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 16 minutes during Friday's 100-89 win over the Bulls.

O'Quinn held down the fort as the primary backup center behind Al Horford, while Joel Embiid (finger) remains sidelined and Norvel Pelle was sent to the G League. This was O'Quinn's first action since Dec. 31, but unless Pelle is immediately recalled, O'Quinn will likely see double-digit minutes once again during Saturday's matchup versus the Knicks.