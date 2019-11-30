76ers' Kyle O'Quinn: Deemed questionable
O'Quinn (calf) is listed as questionable for Saturday's tilt with the Pacers.
O'Quinn's at risk of missing a fourth consecutive game as he continues to struggle with a left calf strain. He's seeing just 9.2 minutes per game on average this season, so another absence won't substantially impact Philadelphia's rotation.
