76ers' Kyle O'Quinn: Full line in 14 minutes
O'Quinn collected two points (1-1 FG), 11 rebounds, five assists, and two blocks in 14 minutes during Tuesday's 106-86 win over the Pistons.
O'Quinn filled up the stat sheet without needing a ton of minutes and paced the team in rebounds. He's likely in line for a small role this season on nights when both Joel Embiid and Al Horford are in the lineup, but O'Quinn could be a factor in daily leagues when either of them are held out of action.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.