O'Quinn collected two points (1-1 FG), 11 rebounds, five assists, and two blocks in 14 minutes during Tuesday's 106-86 win over the Pistons.

O'Quinn filled up the stat sheet without needing a ton of minutes and paced the team in rebounds. He's likely in line for a small role this season on nights when both Joel Embiid and Al Horford are in the lineup, but O'Quinn could be a factor in daily leagues when either of them are held out of action.