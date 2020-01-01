76ers' Kyle O'Quinn: Has 10 boards in spot-start
O'Quinn had four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 115-97 loss to the Pacers.
O'Quinn played 26 minutes as a starter, filling in for Joel Embiid (knee). O'Quinn has the ability to fill it up when given substantial minutes and that was the case once again. He managed only five points but contributed in numerous categories. Embiid doesn't appear as though he is going to miss any great length of time and so O'Quinn is not someone to target moving forward.
