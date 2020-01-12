O'Quinn (coach's decision) did not see the floor during Saturday's 109-91 loss to the Mavericks.

O'Quinn has been a healthy scratch while Norvel Pelle has earned the nod for backup big man minutes in these last two games with Joel Embiid (finger) out. O'Quinn has appeared in just 19 games thus far this season and seems to be valued mostly for his leadership at this stage of his career.