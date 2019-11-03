O'Quinn ended with nine points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds and five assists in 18 minutes during Saturday's 129-128 victory over the Trail Blazers.

O'Quinn was in the rotation with Joel Embiid (suspension) on the sidelines, putting up serviceable numbers during his 18 minutes on the floor. O'Quinn has the ability to contribute in limited playing time but this was merely a case of being next-man-up for the 76ers. As soon as Embiid returns, O'Quinn will shift back to his spectator role.