O'Quinn was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to an illness, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The fact that O'Quinn was able to take the court in any capacity despite feeling under the weather suggests that he'll likely be ready to play in the 76ers' next game Friday versus the Rockets. O'Quinn's status will likely be updated early Friday following the 76ers' morning shootaround.

