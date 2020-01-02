76ers' Kyle O'Quinn: Limited by illness
O'Quinn was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to an illness, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The fact that O'Quinn was able to take the court in any capacity despite feeling under the weather suggests that he'll likely be ready to play in the 76ers' next game Friday versus the Rockets. O'Quinn's status will likely be updated early Friday following the 76ers' morning shootaround.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...