76ers' Kyle O'Quinn: Not playing Monday
O'Quinn (calf) will not play Monday against the Raptors, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
After sustaining the injury during the fourth quarter of a win against the Heat, O'Quinn will be forced to miss at least one game. Look for Mike Scott to pick up the majority of the minutes that will be left behind by O'Quinn.
