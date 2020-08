O'Quinn had nine points (4-6 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 assists, 10 rebounds, two steals and a block in Tuesday's loss to Phoenix.

With the Sixers resting most of their regulars, O'Quinn had a chance to join the starting lineup, and he made the most of it with a near-triple-double in 32 minutes. Prior to Tuesday, O'Quinn had played just six total minutes in Orlando, while racking up four DNP-CDs.