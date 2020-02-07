O'Quinn (personal) was ruled out for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.

O'Quinn will end up missing both ends of the back-to-back set due to personal reasons. There was speculation the 29-year-old may be waived to free up roster space after the trade acquisitions of Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson, but the team has already made the necessary moves and he remains on the roster.