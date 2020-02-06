76ers' Kyle O'Quinn: Out for personal reasons
O'Quinn is out Thursday against the Bucks due to personal reasons, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The 76ers need to cut or trade two players to finalize a trade for Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson. So it's possible O'Quinn ends up being one of those players.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...