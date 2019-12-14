O'Quinn had three rebounds and one block in five minutes during Friday's 116-109 win over the Pelicans.

O'Quinn took a back seat to Norvel Pelle, who recorded three swats to go with a full line in just 12 minutes. Al Horford (knee) missed his second straight game, and O'Quinn had managed three points, four boards and three dimes in 12 minutes during Thursday's win over the Celtics. Nevertheless, even on nights when one of the team's top big men is held out O'Quinn simply isn't consistent enough to be anything more than a dart throw.