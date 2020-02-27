76ers' Kyle O'Quinn: Totals four denials in 12 minutes
O'Quinn supplied six points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four blocks, two rebounds and one assist in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 108-94 loss to the Cavaliers.
O'Quinn stepped up and matched his season high in blocks with Joel Embiid (shoulder) exiting in the first quarter and Norvel Pelle (illness) sidelined. If both Embiid and Pelle are held out of Thursday's matchup versus the Knicks, O'Quinn could be in line for another double-digit minute total.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...