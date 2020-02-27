O'Quinn supplied six points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four blocks, two rebounds and one assist in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 108-94 loss to the Cavaliers.

O'Quinn stepped up and matched his season high in blocks with Joel Embiid (shoulder) exiting in the first quarter and Norvel Pelle (illness) sidelined. If both Embiid and Pelle are held out of Thursday's matchup versus the Knicks, O'Quinn could be in line for another double-digit minute total.