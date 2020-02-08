76ers' Kyle O'Quinn: Won't play Sunday
O'Quinn (personal) remains out for Sunday's game against the Bulls, Justin Grasso of Sports Illustrated reports.
O'Quinn has played just 26 total minutes since the calendar flipped to 2020, due partially to his recent absence, which is about to stretch to its third game, but mostly due to the fact that he's fallen out of the rotation. The Sixers may be forced to turn to Norvel Pelle at center, with both Joel Embiid (neck) and Al Horford (Achilles) listed as questionable.
