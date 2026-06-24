76ers' Labaron Philon: Nabbed by Philadelphia

Philon was selected by the 76ers with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Philon spurned the 2025 NBA Draft in favor of returning to Alabama for his sophomore season and subsequently broke out offensively. In 33 games with the Crimson Tide during the 2025-26 campaign, the 20-year-old averaged 22.0 points, 5.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 50.1 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from beyond the arc in 30.9 minutes per contest. The guard's stellar season earned him All-SEC First Team honors. The 76ers boast a star point guard in Tyrese Maxey, allowing Philon to learn behind him and provide instant offense in a reserve role.