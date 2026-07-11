76ers' Labaron Philon: Paces Philadelphia in SL win

Philon totaled 24 points (9-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes in Saturday's 100-93 Summer League win over the Pacers in overtime.

Philon saw heavy usage and delivered with a team-high 24 points in the victory. He also led all players with six assists. Tyrese Maxey is entrenched as the 76ers' starting point guard, but Philon, the No. 22 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, figures to compete with Anfernee Simons for minutes off the bench in the backcourt.