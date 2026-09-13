Philon faces plenty of competition for minutes heading into his rookie campaign after the 76ers added Jaylen Brown, LeBron James, Anfernee Simons and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (finger) this offseason.

Philon will likely have to prove he can be effective off the ball to see meaningful burn on a nightly basis during his rookie season, as the 76ers have plenty of ball-handlers ahead of him. The 20-year-old's off-ball movement and ability to hit catch-and-shoot threes could play a large part in his playing time, considering the Sixers also have Simons to handle the rock off the bench. Philon will also have to hold his own defensively to stay on the court. The No. 22 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft earned All-SEC First Team honors with Alabama in 2025-26, averaging 22.0 points, 5.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 50.1 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from beyond the arc in 30.9 minutes per game.