76ers' Labaron Philon: Scores 18 points in SL win

Philon finished with 18 points (6-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes in Thursday's 101-93 Summer League win over the Pistons.

Philon struggled from inside the arc but knocked down a game-high-tying four triples while finishing as one of four Philadelphia players to score at least 18 points. The 22nd overall pick in this year's draft also dished out a game-high seven assists in his Summer League debut. The 20-year-old guard will likely have an opportunity to carve out a role off the 76ers' bench in 2026-27, though he'll have to compete for playing time with guys like Anfernee Simons and Dalen Terry behind a loaded starting backcourt.