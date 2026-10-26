Philon produced five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 13 minutes during Sunday's 106-93 loss to the Pistons.

After going scoreless in four minutes during his NBA debut Saturday against Milwaukee, Philon saw an expanded role Sunday and scored his first regular-season points. The rookie guard knocked down his first NBA three-pointer and provided a modest spark off the bench. The 22nd overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft remains a developmental option for Philadelphia and holds limited fantasy appeal in his current role.