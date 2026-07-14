76ers' Labaron Philon: Team-high 17 points in SL loss

Philon finished Tuesday's 90-64 Summer League loss to the Rockets with 17 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block over 28 minutes.

Philon was one of the lone bright spots for the 76ers in Tuesday's blowout loss and led his team in both points in assists. He's averaged 19.7 points per game across three Summer League appearances, and he should provide the 76ers a solid scoring punch off the bench behind Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe, with Anfernee Simons being Philon's top competition for playing time.