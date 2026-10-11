Philon logged 14 points (5-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt), seven assists, two rebounds and one steal over 25 minutes during Saturday's 144-106 preseason loss to Boston.

Philon led the 76ers in both assists and three-pointers in Saturday's loss, and he finished tied with Jabari Walker as the team's second-leading scorer behind VJ Edgecombe (19 points). Philon was the 22nd overall pick of the 2026 NBA Draft, but the rookie's role this season is a bit muddied given the strength of Philadelphia's starting lineup and veteran role players like Anfernee Simons (undisclosed) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (rest).