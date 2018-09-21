76ers' Landry Shamet: Fully cleared
Shamet (ankle) has been cleared for full basketball activities, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The rookie out of Wichita State had been nursing a sprained ankle sustained during summer league play, but the issue was never considered overly serious. Shamet, a late-first-round pick, will be available in full capacity when training camp begins.
