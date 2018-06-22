76ers' Landry Shamet: Heads to Philadelphia with 26th pick
Shamet was selected by the 76ers with the 26th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
The 6-foot-4 Shamet has solid size for the guard position and has the ability to play both on and off the ball. He finished his final season at Wichita State averaging 5.2 assists compared to 2.1 turnovers, while also scoring 14.9 points per contest. Shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 44.2 percent from deep, Shamet should have no troubles becoming a factor on the offensive end with the 76ers, though he'll be a bit buried early on considering the likes of Ben Simmons, Markelle Fultz, T.J. McConnell and 16th overall selection Zhaire Smith are all available in the backcourt. As a result, Shamet likely won't be a fantasy contributor in the bulk of leagues in Year 1.
