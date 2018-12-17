76ers' Landry Shamet: Hits four triples Sunday
Shamet tallied 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt), two rebounds, and one block in 15 minutes during Sunday's 128-105 victory over Cleveland.
Shamet hit four triples Sunday as the 76ers played with their full squad after welcoming back Jimmy Butler. The game was a blowout which makes it hard to get a read on the playing time of anyone. Shamet has had some nice scoring nights but remains a three-point streamer, demonstrated by his 12 triples over his last four games.
