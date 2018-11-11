Shamet supplied five points (2-13 FG, 1-11 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds, and two steals in 43 minutes during Saturday's 112-106 overtime loss to the Grizzlies.

Shamet struggled badly from the field in what was easily his worst performance of the season thus far. He won't be relied on to play such a heavy load of minutes once Jimmy Butler joins the team, but Shamet's ability to space the floor figures to help him keep earning decent minutes even as a rookie.