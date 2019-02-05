Shamet is expected to return to a bench role for Tuesday's game against the Raptors with J.J. Redick (rest) removed from the 76ers' injury report.

Redick received a breather in the 76ers' last game Saturday in Sacramento, resulting in Shamet moving up to the top unit to pick up his first start since Nov. 10. Despite picking up 34 minutes -- the second-most of his career -- Shamet couldn't capitalize on the assignment, finishing with eight points (3-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT) and no other statistics. He'll likely see his minutes dip back into the teens Tuesday, assuming the contest is relatively competitive throughout.